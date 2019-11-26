Home

Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
GALATRO - Rose of Oyster Bay, on November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Christina (Russ) Nick, Maria, Michael, and Rosemarie (Anthony). Devoted mother in law to Cathy. Cherished grandmother of Annemarie, Anthony, Daniella, and Nicholas. Dear sister of Alex and Bernie Avram. Rose was a devoted member of St. Dominic R.C. Parish Msgr. James E. Collins Choir and the Catholic Daughters of America Court Sacred Heart. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street Oyster Bay, Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic R.C. Chapel Wednesday, 10 am. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Dominic's R.C. Church (Music Ministry), 93 Anstice Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2019
