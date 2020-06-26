GESKE - Rose (nee Restivo), 87, of Oceanside and Baldwinsville, NY passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. Rose was born January 17, 1933 in Inwood, NY to John and Lena Restivo. She graduated from Lawrence High School and married Richard Geske in 1952. He predeceased her in 1978. Oceanside was her home for over 50 years. She worked as a school crossing guard in the Oceanside School District. Rose loved being with her family and friends, and was an avid lover of dogs and cats. Once retired she enjoyed spending time with her many friends at various senior centers playing bingo, line dancing, and weekly trips to the beach in the summer. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and they loved her homemade pizza and mountain cookies. Rose is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Geske Siegel (Edward), Elena Geske Annese, sister Mary Caponi (Louis), sister-in-law Frida Restivo, grandchildren Richard Siegel (Meghan), Louis Siegel (Courtney), Robert Annese (Suzy), Tiffany Makely (Matthew), great-grandsons Matthew and Brayden Makely, niece Claudia Dardis Powers, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Restivo and sister Milly Dardis O'Donnell. She will be remembered forever and missed by all who were touched by her kindness, generosity, and loving spirit. Visiting hours will be held 4-7pm Sunday, June 28th at Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY. Burial will be Monday, June 29th at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Family and friends will gather at Towers at 11am.







