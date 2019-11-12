|
|
MELLEY- Rose K.,of Massapequa Park on November 10, 2019. Born to Michael and Sarah Melley. Survived by her sisters; Sister Patricia CSJ and Sister Stephen Maura CSJ. And her brother Stephen. Predeceased by her brother Hugh and her sister Sheila Lardner. Also survived by her niece and seven nephews as well as many grand nieces and grand nephews. Visitation will be held at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue Merrick on Wednesday 2- 4PM and 7- 9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:15AM on Thursday, Novem-ber 14 at Sacred Heart R. C. Church, 720 North Merrick Avenue, North Merrick, NY. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019