KIROL - Rose (Nanny Rose) of Ridge, NY, passed away May 16th due to complications of COVID-19. She was 78 years old. Cherished mother of Mark her devoted son and caregiver for many years. Loving mother of Donna, Christina, Carol and Debra. Cherished mother-in-law to John and Mark. Loving and cherished Nanny of Ashly, Marissa, Johnny, Veronica, Meghan and Connor. Loving sister of Eileen, Joan and Patricia. Rose had a happy presence and will be missed dearly by many extended family members and dear friends. A funeral Mass and memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Branch Funeral Home, in Smithtown NY. In lieu of flowers please make a Donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2020