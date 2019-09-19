|
|
FIORE - Rose L., age 95, of Naples, FL, formerly of North Bellmore, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Cherished mother of Kathleen Castiglione (Joe), Anthony (Nancy) and the late Teresa. Dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:45am on September 20 at St. Barnabas RC Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY.Burial Calverton National Cem- etery, Calverton. csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019