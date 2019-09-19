Home

C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Barnabas R. C. Church
2320 Bedford Avenue
Bellmore, NY
Rose L. Fiore


1924 - 2019
Rose L. Fiore Notice
FIORE - Rose L., age 95, of Naples, FL, formerly of North Bellmore, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Cherished mother of Kathleen Castiglione (Joe), Anthony (Nancy) and the late Teresa. Dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:45am on September 20 at St. Barnabas RC Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY.Burial Calverton National Cem- etery, Calverton. csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019
