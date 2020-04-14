Newsday Notices
LENTINI - Rose A., 93, of Oakdale, LI, went home to the Lord on April 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph, Kathryn, David, MaryBeth (John), Virginia (Anthony) and Thomas. Beloved grandmother of Michael (Jenn), Stephanie (Kris), Ryan, Danielle (Vincent), Sean (Victoria), LisaMarie (Tim), Jaclyn (Kevin), Laura, Nicholas, Joseph, Nicole, James and Jennifer and great-grandmother of Alexis, Ella and TJ. Dear sister of Elvira Sorrentino and the late Rocco, Vincent and Caroline. Her unconditional love for her family and friends will remain in our hearts. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor& D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
