Rose Lewis
LEWIS - Rose T.of Levittown, NY, on November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Buddy Lewis. Loving Mother of Diane, Ray, and Sandra (Junior) Diaz. Cherished Grandmother of Brian, Kyle, Victoria, Vincent, Joe, Jess and C.J. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors on Monday from 4-8pm and Tuesday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:30am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
NOV
25
Interment
St. Charles Cemetery
