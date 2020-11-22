LEWIS - Rose T.of Levittown, NY, on November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Buddy Lewis. Loving Mother of Diane, Ray, and Sandra (Junior) Diaz. Cherished Grandmother of Brian, Kyle, Victoria, Vincent, Joe, Jess and C.J. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors on Monday from 4-8pm and Tuesday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:30am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Osheafuneral.com