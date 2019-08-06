Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose LUONGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose LUONGO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose LUONGO Notice
LUONGO - Rose of Massapequa Park, NY on August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Pasquale.Devoted mother of Patrick Jude and Jennifer Rose (Dan) Cole. Dear sister of Vito Gentile, Edward Gentile, Concetta Livia and Lucy Gentile. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Patrick Jr., Harry, Rosie and James. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park NY Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00AM St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now