LUONGO - Rose of Massapequa Park, NY on August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Pasquale.Devoted mother of Patrick Jude and Jennifer Rose (Dan) Cole. Dear sister of Vito Gentile, Edward Gentile, Concetta Livia and Lucy Gentile. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Patrick Jr., Harry, Rosie and James. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park NY Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00AM St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019