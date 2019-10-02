|
|
PACE - Rose M. of Glen Cove on October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John B. Devoted mother of Gary (Gloria) and Wendy (Ed) McColgan. Loving grandmother of Brian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday 3-5 and 7-9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Patrick Friday 11:15am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her name may be made to Memphis TN
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019