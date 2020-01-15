|
YOUNG - Rose M. (nee Speciale), 80, of West Babylon, on January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald G. Young. Devoted mother of Michael Young (Donna) and Christine Gerbasio (Vincent). Adored Nana of Danielle and Nicholas. Dear sister of Vera Gardini and the late Mickey Perino. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Thursday, January 16, 2020, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, January 17, 2020, Our Lady of Grace RC Church, West Babylon. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020