Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace RC Church
West Babylon, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Young Notice
YOUNG - Rose M. (nee Speciale), 80, of West Babylon, on January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald G. Young. Devoted mother of Michael Young (Donna) and Christine Gerbasio (Vincent). Adored Nana of Danielle and Nicholas. Dear sister of Vera Gardini and the late Mickey Perino. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Thursday, January 16, 2020, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, January 17, 2020, Our Lady of Grace RC Church, West Babylon. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -