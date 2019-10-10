Home

FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Bridge Church
1 Norwood Avenue (corner Hempstead Ave.)
Malverne , NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
The Bridge Church
1 Norwood Avenue (corner Hempstead Ave.)
Malverne , NY
Rose Marie Butler Notice
BUTLER - Rose Marie, 86, of Baldwin on October 8, 2019. Loving mother of Robert Butler (Anna), Kathy Linguiti (Vinnie), William Butler (Anne), and Patricia Woicik (Joe). Cherished grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of six. Also survived by her brother Tony as well as several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc., 34 Hempstead Ave. (corner Peninsula Blvd.) Lynbrook. Visitation Saturday 10-11 AM at The Bridge Church, 1 Norwood Avenue (corner Hempstead Ave.) Malverne (TheBridgeLI.com). Funeral Service 11 AM. Cremation private. Inurnment at a later date at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to COPD Foundation would be appreciated. For complete details please visit www.flinchandbruns.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2019
