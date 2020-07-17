1/
Rose Marie Cahill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAHILL - Rose Marie, of Farmingdale on July 16, 2020.Devoted wife of the late James. Loving mother of Kathleen Bannon (Neil), Patricia Driver, Karen Kramer (Kevin), and Sharon Sisco (Wayne). Cherished grandmother of Mark, Timothy, James, Brian, Kiera, Travis, Patrick, Cody, Shane, and great grandmother of nine. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 4:30pm-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 11:30am St. James RC Church in Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Copiague Public Schools Food Pantry. mccourtandtrudden.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:30 - 09:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. James RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved