CAHILL - Rose Marie, of Farmingdale on July 16, 2020.Devoted wife of the late James. Loving mother of Kathleen Bannon (Neil), Patricia Driver, Karen Kramer (Kevin), and Sharon Sisco (Wayne). Cherished grandmother of Mark, Timothy, James, Brian, Kiera, Travis, Patrick, Cody, Shane, and great grandmother of nine. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 4:30pm-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 11:30am St. James RC Church in Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Copiague Public Schools Food Pantry. mccourtandtrudden.org