Rose Marie Fichter

Rose Marie Fichter Notice
FICHTER - Rose Marie of Oakdale, NY on May 23, 2019 in her 84th year. Devoted mother of Dennis, Gail Garcia (Richard), Ellen Lozinski (Stanley), The late Raymond & the late Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Julia DeLuca (Jason), Richard Garcia (April), Katherine Garcia, Sean Fichter, Thomas Fichter, Sophia Lozinski and Natalia Lozinski. Caring great-grandmother of Eric May, Madeline May, Mia DeLuca and Isabella Garcia. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave., Bohemia, NY where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 AM at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia, NY. Interment following St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery, Sayville, NY. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2019
