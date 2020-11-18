RODENBURG - Rose Marie (nee Libretti) formerly of West Islip, NY passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Marguerite (Quinlivan) Libretti and was born on October 7, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY. She was one of seven siblings, Peggy, Sissy, Dee, Cookie, Pat and Jimmy, all of whom are pre-deceased. She married her beloved husband, Roy in 1961 and they had three children, Patricia, Kathleen, and Roy. She worked 25+ years in the West Islip Public Library before retiring. She was blessed with one grandchild, Christopher and one great granddaughter, Auburn Marie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. Her family meant everything to her and she devoted her life to them and the Catholic church. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Viewing at Boyd-Carotozzolo, Deer Park on Friday, November 20 from 6 - 9pm. Mass on Saturday, November 21 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in West Islip, followed by burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.







