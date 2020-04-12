Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Ruvolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Ruvolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Ruvolo Notice
RUVOLO - Rose Marie on April 8th, 2020 of North Babylon at age 92. Beloved wife of The Late Charles F. Dearest mother of Peter (Pat), Fred (Natalie), Charlie (Lori), MaryAngela (Ray), Renard (Kathy), Rose (Vito), and Gina (Michael). Cherished grandmother of 14 and cherished great-grandmother of 5. Rose was loved by all and all loved her. Private family burial at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home Inc., Deer Park, NY. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -