RUVOLO - Rose Marie on April 8th, 2020 of North Babylon at age 92. Beloved wife of The Late Charles F. Dearest mother of Peter (Pat), Fred (Natalie), Charlie (Lori), MaryAngela (Ray), Renard (Kathy), Rose (Vito), and Gina (Michael). Cherished grandmother of 14 and cherished great-grandmother of 5. Rose was loved by all and all loved her. Private family burial at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home Inc., Deer Park, NY. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020