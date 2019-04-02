Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
RUSSO - Rose Marie T., of Lindenhurst, LI on April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Russo. Devoted mother of Phyllis (Todd) Jette & Anthony (Jeanne) Russo. Cherished grandmother of Kerrin, Alice, John, Teddy and Bridget. Dear sister of Joseph D'Aloia. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 9:45AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, Lindenhurst, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visitation Thursday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM.www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019
