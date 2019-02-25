|
McGEEVER - Rose of Bethpage on February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late James. Loving mother of Barbara Grillo (John), the Late Jamie (Barbara), Michael and Bobby (Nanette). Cherished sister of Florence Gries and Michael Caruso. Adored Grandmother of 9 and Great Grandmother of 15. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Hicksville Chapel, 47 Jerusalem Ave. (corner of W. Marie St.). Mass Wednesday 11AM at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of Flower Donations: The Marty Lyons Foundation
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2019