Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Cure' of Ars RC Church
Rose McKeever Notice
MCKEEVER - Rose of Islip, NY on September 21, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late George McKeever. Loving mother of William McKeever (Linda) and Kathleen Gallagher (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Kenny (Alexis), Timmy, Michael and Joe (Stephanie). Visiting, Thursday, 2-4:30 and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street, Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, Friday, 11AM, Cure' of Ars RC Church. Interment, Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
