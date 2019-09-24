|
MCKEEVER - Rose of Islip, NY on September 21, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late George McKeever. Loving mother of William McKeever (Linda) and Kathleen Gallagher (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Kenny (Alexis), Timmy, Michael and Joe (Stephanie). Visiting, Thursday, 2-4:30 and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street, Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, Friday, 11AM, Cure' of Ars RC Church. Interment, Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019