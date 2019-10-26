Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Nardello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Nardello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Nardello Notice
NARDELLO - Rose of Farmingdale on October 24, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Louis T. Nardello. Loving mother of Nicholas, Anne Amatulli (Rick), and Maria Cafasso (Keith Briggs). Cherished grandma of Alyssa Kohlhass (Leigh), Jenna Amatulli, Jillian Cafasso and Amanda Cafasso. Caring sister of Lucy Tarulli, Ann Holladay and the late Ben Proscia. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. (Co. Clark Blvd.) Massapequa Park Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45AM at St Kilian R.C. Church Farmingdale. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. For further information please visit us at Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now