NARDELLO - Rose of Farmingdale on October 24, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Louis T. Nardello. Loving mother of Nicholas, Anne Amatulli (Rick), and Maria Cafasso (Keith Briggs). Cherished grandma of Alyssa Kohlhass (Leigh), Jenna Amatulli, Jillian Cafasso and Amanda Cafasso. Caring sister of Lucy Tarulli, Ann Holladay and the late Ben Proscia. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. (Co. Clark Blvd.) Massapequa Park Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45AM at St Kilian R.C. Church Farmingdale. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. For further information please visit us at Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019