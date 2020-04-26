|
REPKE - Rose, died peacefully at her home on April 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Rose had recently celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family. She was deeply loved by all. Her son John and his wife Jaque were with her at the time of her passing. Her very full life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother supplemented her professional life as a travel agent, working well into her eighties. A new career as a volunteer and Spiritual Companion at St. Francis Hospital began at age 80 and lasted for 20 years. A graveside service at Holy Rood Cemetery is planned. Those wishing to commemorate Rose may make donations in her name to the Office of Volunteer Services, St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center, Roslyn, NY 11576 www.WeigandBrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020