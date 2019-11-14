|
|
VROMAN - Rose Z. on Nov-ember 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Loving sister of Marge Savarese (Augie). Cherished aunt of Stacey Cowap and Dana Price (Brendan). Re-posing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Rose's memory to: AT & T Relief Fund www.pioneersvolunteer.org/
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019