ZALAK - Rose E. of Middle Island, NY, (formerly of Central Islip, NY), on March 31, 2019 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Cherished daughter of the late Bernard and the late Elizabeth Spera. Survived by her loving children Dorothy Cornehl, Deborah Tait (Anthony), Joseph (Penny), Jean Huttie (Ronald) and Anthony (Patricia). Adored Grandmother of 8 and Great Grandmother of 7. Reposing Moloney's Central Islip Funeral Home, 130 Carleton Ave., Central Islip, NY where a Religious Service will be held Friday 8PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 10AM at St. John of God RC Church, Central Islip. Interment following at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph Mission Office, 1725 Brentwood Road, Building 4, Brentwood, NY 11717. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019