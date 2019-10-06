|
DOUSO-Roseann, 90 years old, of Rockville Centre, NY formerly of Glen Cove, NY on 10/4. Devoted Wife of the late Carmen. Loving Mother of Ave Hockenjos (Robert) & Carmen. Grand Ma of Gabriella, Robert (Katie), & Jeana. Sister to Eleanore (Janet) Barbato and the late Salvatore Graziosi. Reposing at Barnes-Sorrentino Funeral Home, Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY 11552 on Tuesday, 10/8 from 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Wednesday, 10/9 at 10 am St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hempstead, NY.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019