KLERK - Roseanne Marie of Centerport on July 16, 2020 at the age of 85 after a brave battle with breast cancer. Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Kenneth for 62 years. Lifelong resident of Huntington, graduate of St. Dominick's. Roseanne was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Ketewamoke and a dedicated worker at North Shore Holiday House in Huntington for the last 25 years. She had a love of thrift stores and garage sales and was a treasure hunter for all of her family and friends. She was a great listener, loyal friend, and devoted mother. She leaves behind her loving family; daughters Elizabeth (Fred) Flaherty, Patricia (Joseph) Capobianco, Christine Coventry, and her 8 grand-children; Kerry Flaherty, Meagan (Flaherty) Burel, Melanie Flaherty, Kimberly Flaherty, Joseph and Matthew Capobianco, Henry and Gretchen Mack, and one great grandchild on the way. With everyone's safety in mind, the family will have a private graveside service at St. Patrick's Cemetery and plans to have a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a mem-orial fund to be used for enhancements to Holiday House in her honor. Please make out checks to Holiday House and note "Rosemary Fund". Mail to 74 Huntington Road, Huntington, NY 11743.







