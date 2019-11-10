|
SGARLATO - RoseJean Age 91 longtime resident of Commack, NY at Fairfield Apartments. On November 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Paula Klee (Thomas) Parish & (Charlie Klee). Loving grandmother of Charles & Michael Klee. Cherished great-grandmother of Charles, James, Christian, Matthew, Julianna, & Megan. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am at Sts Philip & James RCC. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019