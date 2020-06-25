MARASCIULLO -Rosella Devine (June 9, 1937 to June 4, 2020). Rosella was born on Prince Edward Island, Canada, the seventh child of John and Loretta Devine. After obtaining a BS from St. Dunstan's University, and a MSW from Carleton University, Rosella moved to NY in 1957, where she met her husband, David Marasciullo. Rosella was a devoted wife to David for more than 50 years, and a loving mother to her three children, Paul, Janene, and Mark. As a social worker at Lincoln Hall and Madonna Heights, Rosella helped many LI teenagers. Rosella is survived by her children and their spouses, Paul and Melissa Marasciullo of Laurel Hollow, NY, Janene Marasciullo and Paul Lundin, of Scarsdale, NY, and Mark and Anne Marasciullo, of New Canaan, CT; her grandchildren, Joseph, David and Katherine Marasciullo of Laurel Hollow, NY; and Charlotte and Daisy Marasciullo, of New Canaan, CT, her sister, Geraldine McKenna, of Charlottetown, PEI; her brother, Gerard Devine, of Cardigan, PEI, and dozens of nieces and nephews across the US and Canada.







