CLARKE - Rosellen, of Bayport, LI on February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerard F. Clarke. Devoted mother of Maureen, Stephen and Nancy. Cherished grandmother of 10. Proud great grandmother of 6. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Friday at 9:45am.. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00pm until 4:00pm and 7:00pm until 9:00pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2020