BUZZEO - Rosemarie of East Meadow, NY on January 11, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Vincent and his wife Rosemary, Matthew and his wife Francine, and Jennifer Huber and her husband Eric. Cherished grandmother of Gabrielle (A.J.), Matthew, Kayla, Emily, Michael, Joshua, Sophia, Andrew, and Claire. Family will receive friends Monday and Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Network: hospicecarenetwork.org or 224-6467. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 13, 2020