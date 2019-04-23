Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Dominic RC Chapel
Oyster Bay, NY
Rosemarie Colletta Notice
COLLETTA - Rosemarie Priorie, peacefully on March 17, 2019, age 78 of Wellington, Florida. Beloved wife of Ignatzio "Ned". Loving mother of Gail Marie and Philip (Lisa). Dear sister of Michael and Carmela (Don). Cherished grandmother of Cristina, Jonathan, Alexandra (Andrew), Gabriella, Christian, Brandon and Lauren. Devoted dog mother of Emma and Addy. Memorial Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019
