|
|
COLLETTA - Rosemarie Priorie, peacefully on March 17, 2019, age 78 of Wellington, Florida. Beloved wife of Ignatzio "Ned". Loving mother of Gail Marie and Philip (Lisa). Dear sister of Michael and Carmela (Don). Cherished grandmother of Cristina, Jonathan, Alexandra (Andrew), Gabriella, Christian, Brandon and Lauren. Devoted dog mother of Emma and Addy. Memorial Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019