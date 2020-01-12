|
|
Kendall - Rosemarie, of Islip, LI, formerly of West Islip, LI on January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of William Kendall. Devoted mother of Paul (Jeannie) Yonick, Steven Yonick and Matthew (Brooke) Yonick. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Dakota, Callie, Ashley, Payton and Morgan. Loving twin sister of Ann Mannarino. Rosemarie was a dedicated Religious Education teacher at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday, 9:45 AM at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Rosemarie's loving memory to , Attn. Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL. 33607 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Monday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020