Rosemarie Manthey

MANTHEY - Rosemarie V. on September 27, 2020. Beloved mother of Meryl Manthey of Wantagh NY, the late Donna Manthey, Holly Manthey of Lindenhurst NY and Millicent Curcio (Carl) of Oak Beach, NY. Adored grandmother of Richard Servidio. Cherished sister of Joan Carrozza (Tony). Loved by her nieces and nephews. Rosemarie loved to dance and worked well past retirement, devoted to her career in the cosmetic field. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3rd, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Charles J. O' Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh NY, 11793. (Exit 28N SS PKWY). Religious Service at 7pm in the funeral home. www.osheafuneral.com