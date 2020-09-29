1/1
Rosemarie Manthey
MANTHEY - Rosemarie V. on September 27, 2020. Beloved mother of Meryl Manthey of Wantagh NY, the late Donna Manthey, Holly Manthey of Lindenhurst NY and Millicent Curcio (Carl) of Oak Beach, NY. Adored grandmother of Richard Servidio. Cherished sister of Joan Carrozza (Tony). Loved by her nieces and nephews. Rosemarie loved to dance and worked well past retirement, devoted to her career in the cosmetic field. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3rd, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Charles J. O' Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh NY, 11793. (Exit 28N SS PKWY). Religious Service at 7pm in the funeral home. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
