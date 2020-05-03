|
PAGANELLI - Rosemarie passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a 52 year resident of Williston Park. Beloved wife of the late Eugene A Paganelli Jr. Cherished mother of Vincent, Cecilia and Marjorie. She is survived by her sister Eileen Kanzler and family, sister-in-law Angela Karaffa and husband David and family, her cousin Marilyn Juray and husband John, and "adopted" daughter Lynn, as well as countless friends. She was a member of the St. Aidan's Rosary Society. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to or Paralyzed Veterans. [email protected]
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020