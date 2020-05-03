Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Paganelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Paganelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Paganelli Notice
PAGANELLI - Rosemarie passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a 52 year resident of Williston Park. Beloved wife of the late Eugene A Paganelli Jr. Cherished mother of Vincent, Cecilia and Marjorie. She is survived by her sister Eileen Kanzler and family, sister-in-law Angela Karaffa and husband David and family, her cousin Marilyn Juray and husband John, and "adopted" daughter Lynn, as well as countless friends. She was a member of the St. Aidan's Rosary Society. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to or Paralyzed Veterans. [email protected]
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -