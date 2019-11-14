Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
Gregory the Great
Bellerose, NY
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Russo
Rosemarie Russo

Rosemarie Russo Notice
RUSSO- Rosemarie, 87, November 12, 2019 of Valley Stream, formerly of Bellerose, NY. Devoted wife of the late Anthony J. Loving mother of Ann Marie and Werner Bandows, Sandra and Lonny Lehman, Anthony and Nancy Russo, and Joseph and Kelly Russo. Cherished grandmother of Werner Jr., Toni Marie, Sandi Jo, Meagan, Nicholas, Andrew, Bryan, Eric, Melissa, Jason and Jenna. Beloved great grandmother. Reposing at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY 11001, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian burial Friday, 9:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great, Bellerose, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Hospital Foundation, Office of Development, 100 Port Washington Blvd., Roslyn, NY 11576.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019
