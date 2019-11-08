Home

Rosemarie Scelfo Notice
SCELFO - Rosemarie of East Northport on November 5, 2019. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Louis Scelfo. Loving mother of Diane Thide (the late Charles), Christopher (Karen), and James (Danielle). Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Andrea), Lisa, Karin, Matthew, David, Victoria and Claire and great grandmother of Mackenzie and Natasha. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. (Rt. 25) on Friday from 3 - 7 PM. Funeral Mass Sts. Philip & James RC Church, St. James on Saturday at 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The Charles Thide Foundation, PO Box 122, Mount Sinai, NY 11766. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019
