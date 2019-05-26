Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Reposing
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, NY
Rosemarie Sorrese Notice
Sorrese - Rosemarie of West Islip, LI, on May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy Sorrese. Devoted mother of Robert, Daniel (Linda) and the late Roy T. Sorrese, Jr. Cher-ished grandmother of Brandon Sorrese. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Rosemarie's name to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Tuesday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
