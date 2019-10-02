Home

Rosemary A. Verdirame


1953 - 2019
Rosemary A. Verdirame Notice
VERDIRAME - Rosemary A. October 16, 1953 - September 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Grace and Daniel Verdirame. Survived by brothers, James Verdirame (Nia) and Joseph Verdirame, M.D. (Karen); nieces. Visitation to take place at R. Stutzmann & Son 224-39 Jamaica Avenue Queens Village, NY 11428 on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 7pm 9pm. Mass will be on Sat., October 5, 2019 at 10am at Ss. Joachim & Anne R.C.C 218-19 105th Avenue Queens Village, NY 11429. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery in Flushing, NY. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Spirit Matters" Program for Developmentally Disabled Adults at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St., Omaha 68144, phone 402-334-1999.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019
