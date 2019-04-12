|
|
BRENNAN - Rosemary P. passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of John for 57 years. Devoted mother of Nancy (Rick), Steve (Amy), Patti (Eddie) and Nina. Cherished Nana of 10 - Ricky, Erin, Kristen, Shannon, April, Kerry, Taylor, Hayley, Patrick and Casey. She is survived by her two sisters, Gail Gronbach and Jo-ann Tonon. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Sunday at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main St., Smithtown. Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 9:45 am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church of Smithtown, 280 East Main St., Smithtown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Long Island NY Chapter of National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC), P.O. Box 523, Mount Sinai, NY 11766. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019