COSGRIFF - Rosemary Y. of Massapequa, NY, on October 20, 2019 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of John (deceased). Loving mother of John Cosgriff (Christina) and Colleen Avarello (Jules). Cherished grandmother of Jillian, Dylan, Nicholas, Madison and Dominic. Reposing Chapey and Sons, 20 Hicksville Road Bethpage, NY where a religious service will be held on Wednesday. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:15 am, St. James RC Church, 80 Hicksville Road, Seaford, NY. Interment following St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, NY. Visiting 2 - 4:30 and 7-9:30 pm.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019