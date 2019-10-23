Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Cosgriff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Cosgriff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Cosgriff Notice
COSGRIFF - Rosemary Y. of Massapequa, NY, on October 20, 2019 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of John (deceased). Loving mother of John Cosgriff (Christina) and Colleen Avarello (Jules). Cherished grandmother of Jillian, Dylan, Nicholas, Madison and Dominic. Reposing Chapey and Sons, 20 Hicksville Road Bethpage, NY where a religious service will be held on Wednesday. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:15 am, St. James RC Church, 80 Hicksville Road, Seaford, NY. Interment following St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, NY. Visiting 2 - 4:30 and 7-9:30 pm.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.