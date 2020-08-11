Rosemary Henderson

HENDERSON - Rosemary, nee Trotta, of Glen Cove, NY passed peacefully at home in her sleep on August 8th, 2020 at age 73. Beloved wife of Tip.Loving mother of Andrew (Devon), stepmother of Kelly and Matthew (Peter). Dear sister of Christine "Sissy" (the late Louis), Michael, Nancy (the late Billy B.) and the late Joseph & Robert. Proud grandmother of Haley and Parker. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Tuesday 2-4 and 6-9pm. Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter at ALS-NY.org