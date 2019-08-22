|
|
HESS - Rosemary on August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Hess. Cherished mother of Elizabeth, Christine, Jayne-marie, Joseph and Rosemary. Adored grandmother of Alex, Jaynemarie, John, Diana, Joseph, Nicole, Jessie, Vincent, Kathryn, David, Reid, Ben-jamin, Brayden and Brielle. Dear sister of Jane Reid. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. (North Chapel), 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park today 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 9am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (Massa- pequa). Cremation will be private. For more information, massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019