Rosemary Kenney

KENNEY - Rosemary, 88, of Bethpage on August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to Ronald. Loving mother of Jacqueline Restivo, Theresa Kenney (Pat McGowan) and Kathleen Ronan (Brian). Cherished grandmother of Meaghan Arteagaduran, Russell Restivo (Marcela), Gannon Kenney-McGowan, Caden Kenney-McGowan, Sean Ronan, Emily Ronan and the late Miles Restivo. Adored great-grandmother of Darian Arteagaduran; Jose Arteagaduran. Dear sister of Dorothy Brady. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Rosemary's passion's included painting, ceramics, traveling and reading. Her love for family will be forever remembered by all who knew her. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery.







