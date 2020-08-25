1/
Rosemary Kenney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNEY - Rosemary, 88, of Bethpage on August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to Ronald. Loving mother of Jacqueline Restivo, Theresa Kenney (Pat McGowan) and Kathleen Ronan (Brian). Cherished grandmother of Meaghan Arteagaduran, Russell Restivo (Marcela), Gannon Kenney-McGowan, Caden Kenney-McGowan, Sean Ronan, Emily Ronan and the late Miles Restivo. Adored great-grandmother of Darian Arteagaduran; Jose Arteagaduran. Dear sister of Dorothy Brady. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Rosemary's passion's included painting, ceramics, traveling and reading. Her love for family will be forever remembered by all who knew her. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved