Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Maria Regina Residence
1725 Brentwood Road 11717 Building #1
Brentwood, NY
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
Maria Regina Residence
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Final Farewell
Maria Regina Chapel
Liturgy
Following Services
Maria Regina Chapel
Rosemary Kern Notice
KERN - Sister Rosemary C.S.J. (formerly Sr. Thomas Rosaire) at Maria Regina Residence on Monday, August 26, 2019. Reposing at the Maria Regina Residence, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717 Building #1 on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Opening prayers at 2P.M. Prayer service at 4:30P.M. Final Farewell on Friday, August 30 at 11A.M. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy at Maria Regina Chapel. Sister Rosemary is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St.Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717. As per her request Funeral Services entrusted to the Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home, Richmond Hill, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019
