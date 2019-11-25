Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Latham

Add a Memory
Rosemary Latham Notice
Latham - Rosemary Rita(nee: McVarish) of Rockville Centre, NY on November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Loving and devoted mother of Christopher, Laurie Latham Trotiner, Irene (Howard) Steinman, Daniel, John (Laura), Thomas (Margaret). Adored grandmother of seventeen and great-grandmother of four. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral, Wednesday 10 am. Interment VA National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Macken Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Macken Mortuary
Download Now