|
|
Latham - Rosemary Rita(nee: McVarish) of Rockville Centre, NY on November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Loving and devoted mother of Christopher, Laurie Latham Trotiner, Irene (Howard) Steinman, Daniel, John (Laura), Thomas (Margaret). Adored grandmother of seventeen and great-grandmother of four. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral, Wednesday 10 am. Interment VA National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2019