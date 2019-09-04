|
LOHEIDE - Rosemary passed away at home on August 30th at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Joseph for 65 years. Loving mother of Walter, Marianne, Teresa, Elizabeth and the late Joseph Henry. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9PM at Vernon C Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville. Funeral mass Friday 9:45AM at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church. Burial to follow at L.I. National Cemetary - Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Foundation, or a church of your choice in Rosemary's name.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019