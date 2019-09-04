Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church
Rosemary Loheide


1921 - 2019
Rosemary Loheide Notice
LOHEIDE - Rosemary passed away at home on August 30th at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Joseph for 65 years. Loving mother of Walter, Marianne, Teresa, Elizabeth and the late Joseph Henry. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9PM at Vernon C Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville. Funeral mass Friday 9:45AM at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church. Burial to follow at L.I. National Cemetary - Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Foundation, or a church of your choice in Rosemary's name.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
