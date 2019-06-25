Home

Rosemary Milyko Notice
MILYKO - Rosemary L., 93, of Merrick, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Jane Lunden (Edward), BJ LaScala (Ronald) and Robert. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. 1st Grade Teacher at Park Avenue Elementary for many years. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25th from 2-4pm & 7-9:30pm at C.S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 S. Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:45 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Burial Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton.
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019
