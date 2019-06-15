|
PALMIROTTO - Rosemary (Graziose) on June 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Susan, dear sister of Gail (Danny) Pardo, Brenda (Louie) Vetrone and the late Gerald. Survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family. Visitation, Monday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Patrick, Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to (stjude.org/memorial).
Published in Newsday on June 15, 2019