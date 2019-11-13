Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis deSales Church
Patchogue, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Coram, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Pepe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Pepe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Pepe Notice
PEPE- Rosemary of Patchogue, NY on November 10, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved grandmother of the late Alexandra Rose. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Michael (Cindy), Lauryn and Kathryn. Cherished grandmother of Sophy & Abby. Dear sister of Fran Bufi. Reposing Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home, 85 Rte 112, Patchogue, NY. Mass Friday 10am at St. Francis deSales Church, Patchogue, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -