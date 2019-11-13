|
|
PEPE- Rosemary of Patchogue, NY on November 10, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved grandmother of the late Alexandra Rose. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Michael (Cindy), Lauryn and Kathryn. Cherished grandmother of Sophy & Abby. Dear sister of Fran Bufi. Reposing Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home, 85 Rte 112, Patchogue, NY. Mass Friday 10am at St. Francis deSales Church, Patchogue, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019