Rosemary Persico

PERSICO - Anthony and Rosemary Anthony, 77, on May 4, 2020, Rosemary, 74, on August 11, 2020. Happily married for 54 years. Anthony, predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Josephine, and brother Carmine. Loving brother to Lucille Francone. Rosemary, predeceased by her parents, Frank and Rose Hempfling, and brothers Billy and Frank. Proud parents of Deborah (Kevin) Lynch, Lisa (Patrick) Bergin, Anthony S., and Lauren (Sean) Purcell. Adoring grandparents of Courtney, Samantha, Kevin, Mikayla, Jenna, Michael, Marina, Ava Lynn, Ally Rose, Brianna, Kaitlyn, and Sean. Anthony and Rosemary were the center of all that was good, best known for their loving hearts and open home. Both were well known to their grandchildrens friends as they were fixtures at their sporting events and school activities. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home Monday 4-8PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45AM St Patrick's Church, Hunt-ington.







