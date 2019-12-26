Home

Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 359-6300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Queen of Peace Residence
110-30 221st Street
Queens Village, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Residence
Rosemary Regan Notice
REGAN - Rosemary on December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Devoted mother of Mary, John, Kathleen, Kevin, Annmarie, Theresa, & Brian. Also survived by 16 loving grandchildren and 6 great -grandchildren. Visitation will take place at the Queen of Peace Residence, 110-30 221st Street Queens Village, NY 11429, Friday 2:00-7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Residence. Entombment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. For further information please contact Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home at 718-359-6300.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019
