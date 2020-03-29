Newsday Notices
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Rosemary Smith
Rosemary Smith

Rosemary Smith Notice
SMITH - Rosemary of Hauppauge, NY on March 22, 2020 in her 85th year. Devoted wife of the late William J., Beloved mother of William Smith (Carol), Kevin Smith (Carol), Thomas Smith (Lori), Jeanne Marie White (Joseph), and Daniel Smith (Lori). Cherished grandmother of 14 and 1 great grandchild. Loving sister to Sr. Jeanne Clark, Kathleen McLean, Susan Hughes (Daniel), and the late Bernard Clark (Renee). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road., Hauppauge, NY. Private burial at Calverton National Cemetery,Calverton NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020
